Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to address crises on multiple fronts

Heather Boushey:

Well, let me tell you, right now, the risks of doing too little are far greater than the risks of doing too much.

And that's one of the lessons that we take from the last decade, that, in this moment of crisis, we need to make sure that we keep the economy running. The costs of inaction will be greater than the debt that we will incur as a result of taking actions today.

You think of the millions of people who are out of work, the extent to which they don't have income through this period of employment, which is no fault of their own, because of the pandemic, that is then leading to businesses all across our economy who aren't seeing customers.

And so, by helping them, by helping those small businesses stay afloat, we're making sure that our economy is on a stronger footing going forward.

So, I think that looking back over the past decade is really an a smart and important thing to do, and so many economists have. And the consensus, I think, really at this point is, doing too little is the greater risk.