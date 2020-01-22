After fiery Senate trial rules debate, House managers begin their prosecution

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, for the first two hours today, Judy, they did seem to be paying very careful attention, with the exception of just a handful of senators. Most of them were very serious, and you could feel a sense of gravity in the room about the articles of impeachment that wasn't there yesterday for much of the process debate.

That was the first two hours. But, Judy, I think you can tell many of these senators are going on just a few hours of sleep, probably not for the only time during this trial. And after a few hours, you could tell that the attention levels were dissipating, and you could also tell that senators themselves were leaving the chamber in larger numbers.

At different times, our team took various counts, and roughly between a fifth and a fourth of the Senate was absent for much of today, different people, different times. Many times, they're going into kind of the antechamber or cloakrooms nearby. They can do it for sort of a quick personal break, but some of these senators are taking longer.

Notably, Senator Bernie Sanders has been walking on and off the floor quite a lot, Senator Rand Paul as well. But they're not the only ones.

And to a point in this, Jason Crow, one of the House managers, was trying to get the attention of the Senate and, at one point, stopped his presentation and said to Senate Leader McConnell, Mr. Leader, let's take a 15-minute break. I see members are moving around in the chamber. Maybe we should take a break, really talking about the fact that they weren't paying as close attention.

McConnell responded he wanted to take a break at a later time. But it is something notable here on day two.