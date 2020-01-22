Former Rep. Bob Barr, Clinton impeachment manager, on ‘fatally flawed’ case against Trump

Judy Woodruff:

And now I am joined by Bob Barr. He's a former Republican congressman from Georgia who was a House impeachment manager in the trial of President Bill Clinton.

Congressman Barr joins me from Atlanta.

Thank you very much for being with us.

So, as someone who was part of the last impeachment trial we saw in Washington 21 years ago, how do you compare the presentation the House managers are making this time against President Trump with what you and your team were doing in 1999?