After House approves impeachment procedures, what happens next?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Tim Morrison, an aide to the National Security Council, essentially corroborated much of what William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told lawmakers yesterday — told lawmakers last week, rather.

And, essentially, Democrats are saying that this was stunning testimony, that William Taylor was saying that people were very concerned about what people in the U.S. government was telling Ukraine about this investigation into the Bidens.

The way that Tim Morrison fits into this is that he was the person who alerted William Taylor. He says he went to him twice. The first time was, he had a conversation that said, look, I think Gordon Sondland is going to the Ukrainian officials and telling them that they need to have an investigation into the Bidens in order to secure $391 million in military aid that was already appropriated by Congress.

He then goes to William Taylor a second time and says, I'm having a sinking feeling, because Gordon Sondland said that he talked to the president, and the president says there's no quid pro quo, but he's still demanding that the Ukrainian officials open an investigation into the Bidens.

So what you have here is really Tim Morrison saying, most of what William Taylor told you last week is true.