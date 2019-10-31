News Wrap: Striking Chicago teachers to return to work after making a deal

Nick Schifrin:

The end of the strike means more than 300,000 students can go back to class tomorrow.

The Islamic state group today confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and vowed revenge. He died in a U.S. raid last weekend in Syria. An ISIS audio statement named his successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, but gave no details.

U.S. troops have returned to Northeast Syria weeks after President Trump ordered their withdrawal. Armored vehicles flying American flags patrolled today just four miles south of the Turkish border. An Iraqi Kurdish TV network showed them visiting oil facilities.

President Trump ordered the withdrawal earlier this month, but later said later some troops would stay to secure oil sites. The Kurds say that, in the interim, Turkish forces have killed some 700 Kurdish fighters who are U.S. partners.

The president of Iraq called today for a new election law, with early elections to follow, amid widespread anti-government protests. He said Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is willing to resign if political leaders agree on his replacement.

But, in Baghdad, students clogged a major bridge and clashed with police, leaving one person dead and 60 wounded. They said the prime minister's resignation wouldn't be enough.