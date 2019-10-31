News Wrap: Striking Chicago teachers to return to work after making a deal

In our news wrap Thursday, the Chicago Teachers Union will return to work after the city agreed to make up five of the 11 days missed due to the strike. Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated the outcome as “the right thing” for Chicago. Also, Iraq's president said the prime minister will resign if leaders agree on his replacement, but Baghdad protesters said they demand a "total change" in government.
Nick Schifrin:
In the day's other news: Southern California faced another assault by wildfires driven by major winds. And firefighters are now battling new flames.
Here's Stephanie Sy.
Stephanie Sy:
Before dawn in San Bernardino, Santa Ana winds sent a blowtorch burning through half-a-dozen homes. Flames raced downhill, driven by gusts of up to 70 miles an hour and with little warning.
Chase:
You could smell smoke. People started screaming down the street and everything else. So we came out and started wetting things down. And things kind of just went downhill from there.
Stephanie Sy:
Crews battled to turn back the fire, but the fierce wind made it difficult and dangerous. In short order, officials ordered some 1,300 residents to evacuate 500 homes, as the fire kept spreading.
Kathleen Opliger:
This fire moves so fast and continues to have the potential to move so quickly that, if folks don't evacuate when we ask them to, it will be very difficult to try to get them out.
Stephanie Sy:
In Northern California's wine country, most mandatory evacuations for the Kincade Fire have now been lifted. And Pacific Gas & Electric has moved to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people. Some had been in the dark since the weekend.
Residents at this low-income senior facility in the San Francisco Bay Area say they were trapped for two days.
Brian Cherry:
It was total darkness in every hallway, every stairwell, and all three of the buildings. Outside assistance wasn't here at all. We were left on our own.
-
Stephanie Sy:
Fire conditions have now improved in the north, as the wind dies down, and officials say the winds in Southern California should ease tonight.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Stephanie Sy.
Nick Schifrin:
The teachers strike in Chicago is over. The teachers union agreed today to go back to work, after the city agreed to make up five of the 11 school days lost to the strike. The two sides had already reached a tentative deal with pay raises over five years.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed the outcome.
Lori Lightfoot:
Enough is enough, and so, in a spirit of compromise we agreed. It was a hard-fought discussion. Took us a lot of time to get there. But I think this is the right thing ultimately for our city, and I'm glad that this phase is over.
-
The end of the strike means more than 300,000 students can go back to class tomorrow.
The Islamic state group today confirmed the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and vowed revenge. He died in a U.S. raid last weekend in Syria. An ISIS audio statement named his successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, but gave no details.
U.S. troops have returned to Northeast Syria weeks after President Trump ordered their withdrawal. Armored vehicles flying American flags patrolled today just four miles south of the Turkish border. An Iraqi Kurdish TV network showed them visiting oil facilities.
President Trump ordered the withdrawal earlier this month, but later said later some troops would stay to secure oil sites. The Kurds say that, in the interim, Turkish forces have killed some 700 Kurdish fighters who are U.S. partners.
The president of Iraq called today for a new election law, with early elections to follow, amid widespread anti-government protests. He said Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi is willing to resign if political leaders agree on his replacement.
But, in Baghdad, students clogged a major bridge and clashed with police, leaving one person dead and 60 wounded. They said the prime minister's resignation wouldn't be enough.
Hussein (through translator):
We want a total change of government. We don't want the firing of one or two officials and replacing them with another corrupt one. We want the government to be uprooted totally. They think that we will protest for one or two days and then go home. No. We are staying here until the government is totally uprooted.
-
This month, Iraq has seen waves of mass protests over corruption and economic struggles. At least 250 people have been killed.
In Pakistan, fire engulfed a train in Punjab province, killing at least 74 people. Officials said a gas stove exploded into flames, and the blaze quickly spread through the carriages. Some passengers jumped out of the windows to escape. More than 40 people were injured, including many with serious burns.
North Korea fired two more projectiles into the sea today. Its state news agency reported the test involved — quote — "super large multiple rocket launchers." Japan said they appeared to be ballistic missiles. South Korea, meanwhile, said they flew about 230 miles. The testing comes after North Korea has criticized the slow pace of nuclear talks with the U.S.
Back in this country, General Motors announced a recall of 638,000 SUVs and pickup trucks. The company said a wheel speed sensor could fail and cause sudden unexpected braking. The affected vehicles include Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes and Silverados, plus GMC Sierras going back to the 2014 model year.
Stocks fell on Wall Street today, led by losses in the banking sector and lingering trade concerns. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 140 points to close at 27046. The Nasdaq lost 11 points, and the S&P 500 slipped nine.
And the Washington Nationals are celebrating their first World Series title. They won it last night in Houston, beating the Astros 6-2 in game seven. The capital city's streets erupted in celebration with dancing and cheering crowds. No Washington team had won a World Series since 1924.
