After Hurricane Sally, Gulf Coast residents face flooding, power outages

The remnants of Hurricane Sally are moving east, still pouring rain onto parts of the Southeast. In the storm’s wake, heavy flooding along the Gulf Coast is keeping rescuers busy, while others begin the work of cleaning up. Hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama and Florida are without power. John Yang reports on how residents are coping with the storm’s trail of destruction.
Judy Woodruff:
Now the second major story, the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
The storm moved east and kept dumping rain today. In its wake, heavy flooding along the Gulf Coast kept rescuers busy, while others began the cleanup.
John Yang has our report.
Gov. Kay Ivey:
It's been might bad. And our state is reeling just as our people are hurting.
John Yang:
Hundreds of thousands of people across the Gulf Coast were without power this morning, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called for patience as her state recovers.
Gov. Kay Ivey:
You all, I know it's uncomfortable and downright scary to be sitting in the darkness of your home without any lights, but please be patient.
John Yang:
Alabama has seen at least one fatality. The mayor of Orange Beach said one person died there and another is missing, as the small coastal city grapples with continued floods.
Overnight, the storm weakened from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical depression, but heavy rains continue to pound Gulf Coast communities, like Pensacola, Florida, where bloated waters reduced boat docks to driftwood.
In Perdido Key, residents like this business owner are picking up the pieces of buildings destroyed by Sally's 100-mile-plus winds. Those winds also toppled the spire at this Mobile, Alabama, church.
The trail of destruction has some coastal residents reflecting on the place they call home. Rocky Bond of Pascagoula, Mississippi, calls his boat on the Singing River a piece of paradise, but a risky one.
Rocky Bond:
The water comes up, and it takes the wood and the beams, and it lifts the whole thing up, and it pulls the pilings out of the ground. So, this hurricane — living in this area and enjoying this kind of paradise, there's a price to pay.
John Yang:
Sally's slow pace as it moves north is also putting swathes of the South east under flash and coastal flood warnings.
Today, thick rain clouds hovered over downtown Atlanta, as Sally barreled through Georgia with up to two inches of rainfall.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
