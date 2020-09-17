After Hurricane Sally, Gulf Coast residents face flooding, power outages

John Yang:

Alabama has seen at least one fatality. The mayor of Orange Beach said one person died there and another is missing, as the small coastal city grapples with continued floods.

Overnight, the storm weakened from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical depression, but heavy rains continue to pound Gulf Coast communities, like Pensacola, Florida, where bloated waters reduced boat docks to driftwood.

In Perdido Key, residents like this business owner are picking up the pieces of buildings destroyed by Sally's 100-mile-plus winds. Those winds also toppled the spire at this Mobile, Alabama, church.

The trail of destruction has some coastal residents reflecting on the place they call home. Rocky Bond of Pascagoula, Mississippi, calls his boat on the Singing River a piece of paradise, but a risky one.