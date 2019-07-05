After months of upheaval, Sudan celebrates power-sharing deal

Judy Woodruff:

There was celebration in the streets of Sudan today after the ruling military council reached an agreement with the country's pro-democracy movement. It settled a power dispute by creating a joint council to rule the country for the next three years. Scores of opposition protesters have been killed in a violent crackdown since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

Yousra Elbagir of Independent Television News has our report.