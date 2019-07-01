News Wrap: Sudan protesters killed in clash with security forces

In our news wrap Monday, activists in Sudan say at least 11 people were killed in Sunday clashes with security forces. Hundreds of protesters returned to the streets to grieve the dead, some carrying bodies. Meanwhile, at least six people died in the Afghan capital of Kabul when Taliban fighters detonated a powerful truck bomb. Police ultimately killed the attackers after a 10-hour gun battle.
William Brangham:
In the day's other news, Activists in Sudan now say at least 11 people were killed Sunday in clashes with security forces. It happened during mass protests demanding a transition from military to civilian rule. Hundreds of protesters returned to the streets today to grieve the dead. They carried the bodies wrapped in cloth and held hands while chanting.
Sudan has been in turmoil since longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.
At least six people died today in Afghanistan's capital when Taliban fighters detonated a powerful truck bomb. More than 100 others were hurt. The blast in Kabul sent a cloud of smoke over the diplomatic district. Officials say the bomb went off near the Afghan Defense Ministry. Police ultimately killed the five attackers in a 10-hour gun battle.
The bombing came three days into a new round of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.
Iran officially announced today that it has breached the limit on low-enriched uranium that was set in the 2015 nuclear deal. The Iranian government had already warned it would sharply increase uranium enrichment.
In Tehran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country had to respond to biting U.S. sanctions:
Mohammad Javad Zarif (through translator):
Only by illustrating authority can we put the us in their place in negotiations, even if talks are needed. We never accept yielding to pressure, but, if someone respects us, they will enjoy our respect in return.
We will make the world talk to us only with respect, never threats.
William Brangham:
Late today, President Trump said Iran is — quote — "playing with fire."
We will have more on this after the news summary.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol opened an investigation today into offensive online posts by current and former border agents. ProPublica and others reported the postings made racist and sexist remarks about migrants and about U.S. lawmakers in a secret Facebook group.
Democrats in the U.S. House condemned the posts, after inspecting a detention site near El Paso, Texas, and as some in the crowd heckled and shouted at them.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, R-Texas:
That was a vulgar, disgusting and vile page. That shows, unfortunately, that there are many within CBP who've become desensitized, to the point of being dangerous to the migrants in their care and to their co-workers.
-
William Brangham:
Some of the online posts also mocked a father and young daughter who drowned last week trying to cross into Texas. Today, that father and daughter were buried in their native El Salvador.
In Japan, crews resumed commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years. Today, a fleet of five vessels left a northern Japanese port. They returned later with two whales as their initial catch. Japan engaged in so-called research whaling after 1988, when the International Whaling Commission banned commercial catches. Now Tokyo has withdrawn from the IWC entirely.
U.S. economic expansion is now the longest ever recorded, starting its 11th year this month. The recovery has sent unemployment to longtime lows and raised overall household wealth. But it has also left the richest Americans holding a greater share of national wealth than before the Great Recession.
OPEC members decided today to hold down production for nine more months in a bid to shore up prices.
And, on Wall Street, stocks rose on the weekend news that the U.S. and China are resuming trade talks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 117 points to close at 26717. The Nasdaq rose nearly 85 points. And the S&P 500 added 22.
And the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, is recovering after a freakish hailstorm on Sunday. The hail piled as much as five feet deep in places. Officials called out soldiers to help clear away the hail, while families played in the streets. There were no reports of injuries.
