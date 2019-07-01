News Wrap: Sudan protesters killed in clash with security forces

William Brangham:

In the day's other news, Activists in Sudan now say at least 11 people were killed Sunday in clashes with security forces. It happened during mass protests demanding a transition from military to civilian rule. Hundreds of protesters returned to the streets today to grieve the dead. They carried the bodies wrapped in cloth and held hands while chanting.

Sudan has been in turmoil since longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

At least six people died today in Afghanistan's capital when Taliban fighters detonated a powerful truck bomb. More than 100 others were hurt. The blast in Kabul sent a cloud of smoke over the diplomatic district. Officials say the bomb went off near the Afghan Defense Ministry. Police ultimately killed the five attackers in a 10-hour gun battle.

The bombing came three days into a new round of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.

Iran officially announced today that it has breached the limit on low-enriched uranium that was set in the 2015 nuclear deal. The Iranian government had already warned it would sharply increase uranium enrichment.

In Tehran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country had to respond to biting U.S. sanctions: