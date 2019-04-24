After Mueller revelations, how to protect election integrity in 2020

Juliette Kayyem:

Well, you know, I believe White Houses matter, and I believe that a White House that is committed to stopping a foreign campaign against our democracy would be relevant.

And so what we're seeing, of course, is the denials, the Giuliani statement this weekend that, you know, it's OK to get this information from the Russians. So I don't want to put that aside, because I do think that matters.

But, on the tactical level, you do see a lot of effort being made on the state and local level through the Department of Homeland Security to protect elections and the election process, and then, of course, the kind of training and efforts that are being done through campaigns, the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, to protect their networks.

Some of that is defense, you know, layered security encryption. But some of it also has to be offense, which is in this case naming and shaming it. We have to be quite public about when someone's stuff has been taken, say, e-mails.

And then the final thing, which I mentioned before, the media has to start having some standards by which they will determine whether things stolen, not leaked, things stolen, will be utilized by them to amplify the sort of criminal behavior by a foreign entity.