After nerve agent attack, this UK city tries to woo back visitors

Judy Woodruff:

But first: It has been almost a year since Kremlin intelligence officers tried to kill a Russian defector in the British city of Salisbury by poisoning him with a nerve agent.

That attack and subsequent death of a British woman last summer from the nerve agent scared away tourists and shoppers.

As special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, British authorities and the townspeople are working hard to get Salisbury's economy back on track.