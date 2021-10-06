After public barbs, Schumer and McConnell on brink of agreement in private debt talks

Lisa Desjardins:

Here's the word. We're in a strange moment right now, Judy. Neither Senator Leader Chuck Schumer nor Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have publicly said anything about this deal, but behind the scenes, all of us are getting reporting, and I have got reporting from both sides, saying they are nearing disagreement, in fact.

And here are the details of what is on the table, where we think they are going right now. So let's look at this. This is the deal that Senator McConnell proposed. It would set a specific dollar amount for the debt ceiling to reach, and that dollar amount would also coincide roughly with sometime in December.

So, essentially, it would give about a month or two, a little over a month, two months, of grace period here. And then important to this is that, under this deal, it would require 60 votes in the Senate. It would be that sort of normal process where a filibuster would be allowed, which means, of course, that 10 Republicans would be needed.

Speaking to Republicans in all corners of the party in the Senate, they believe that will be possible, that, essentially, Senator McConnell has given them the ability to do this by saying it's a temporary deal only.

Of course, what this also means is that this entire debt ceiling fight would be kicked down the curb just until December. We're going to get to that later.

But let's talk about tonight some more. Something else that would need to happen, as we're seeing details being worked out tonight between the two leaders in the Senate, the House would, of course, have to pass this as well. The House is out of session right now. I do not think they would come back this week. They have told members they would give them three days' notice.

So the House would likely come back next week. All of this, of course, is happening as the markets have been waiting. We saw the markets react very well to this today. And I should also mention our debt right now is at $28 trillion. So, in the air is also a larger conversation about the debt itself.

But this was a crisis. And there is hope tonight that the crisis will be averted in the next day or two.