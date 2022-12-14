After raising interest rates again, Federal Reserve warns more hikes likely in 2023

Mohamed El-Erian:

Because it has been very slow in characterizing inflation initially.

So, remember the whole of last year, they told us it was transitory, don't worry, it will go away by itself, you could look through it. And then, in November, they changed their mind, rightly so, and said, it's not transitory, but they didn't move in any meaningful way.

So the market has had to adjust to that. And we have had quite a bit of volatility and quite a bit of asset value destruction in the marketplace, as the Fed embarked on what now is the most front-loaded hiking cycle for 40 years.

This is meaningful, because we don't know what the impact on the economy is. The market right now is worried that the Fed is going to push us into recession.