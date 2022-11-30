Some economists concerned aggressive interest rate hikes do more harm than good

Rakeen Mabud:

We actually do have a lot of evidence that profiteering is happening.

My organization and I have listened to hundreds of earnings calls. And what we hear on these earnings calls is very clear. CEOs are very forthright to their investors that inflation has been good for business and that they're raising prices on the consumer in order to bring in record profits.

I mean, just today, we saw the highest profits on record for nonfinancial corporations in the U.S. at $2.08 trillion. And so I think that's important to note, that we actually do know that this is happening.

In terms of policy solutions, there are a range of tools that policymakers have to address inflation and higher prices. President Biden recently proposed an excess profits tax on oil and gas companies. I think that's a really good start. I would love to see a bigger tax on windfall profits more generally, so that companies start reinvesting those profits into making better products and bringing down prices and improving workers lives, frankly, rather than padding the pockets of their shareholders.

We could also make price gouging illegal. Three-quarters of states have a price gouging statute on the books. We could do that at the federal level and just say, this is illegal behavior. And then, finally, there are lots of regulatory things that we can also see — we can also do.

So, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice can tackle the really excess corporate power and consolidation that we have in our economy that's been driving a lot of these price hikes and the pricing power that these companies have to jack up prices on consumers. They can also tackle exploitative and extractive behavior.

So, I think while we are often really quick to go to the Fed to address issues of inflation, there's actually a much broader set of policy tools that we can use in order to bring prices down.