How evangelicals see President Trump

Richard Land:

Well, first of all, I think we're this close to an election. We ought to let the American people decide, through the next election, whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office.

I think most evangelicals feel that the president, despite misgivings they have about his language or some of his behavior, believe that he's the most pro-life president in the modern era, that he's done more for religious liberty through the appointment of conservative judges and through speaking out for religious liberty around the world, for Muslims, for Christians, for Jews, his statements against anti-Semitism and his actions against anti-Semitism, that he is, at the very least, at the very least, the lesser of two evils against Mrs. Clinton and also against the current crop of Democratic candidates.

And so I find that most evangelicals still support him. They don't condone everything he does. He was my last choice in the primaries. I know a lot of evangelicals that he was either their second, third, fourth, fifth or last choice in the primaries, but once it became a binary choice between Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump, we decided that Mr. Trump was the better choice.

And most of us have been pleasantly surprised that he's done better than we thought he would.