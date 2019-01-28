After shutdown, what’s next for border security negotiations

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, we're going to have this conference committee that you mentioned in your report. And let's break down how this is going to work.

It's 17 members of Congress, the House and the Senate, Republican and Democrat. It's very interesting to look at where these very critical members live. Let's look at their home states.

A map shows that they're disproportionately actually from the East Coast, with a few of them scattered through the West. Now, I went through and broke down where they're from even more specifically. Let's look at the faces of who's on this committee, and then you see them, senators and House members.

Now, of all of those, 17 members, a total of five of them live on — in southern border states. So those five members, they're all House members as well, no senators that live in southern border states.

Now, one represents an actual border area. That is a congressman from Texas whose district borders with Mexico. Now, of this, nine are Democrats, eight Republicans, advantage Democrats there. On this conference committee, there are three Hispanics.

I know that's a lot of numbers. But I crunched the average on that distance from these members' areas to the border. It's about 800 miles. So these are not members who live, most of them, near the southern border. However, most Americans don't as well.

Now, we will see the conference committee meet on Wednesday for the first time. I'm expecting that to just be for show. They will give their opening remarks. Then I believe negotiations will go behind closed doors.