After the fall of ISIS caliphate, its capital remains a city of the dead

Jane Ferguson:

Back in the city, teams are still pulling more bodies from the ruins of buildings destroyed by the airstrikes. In this building, a family says a loved one is still buried. These men wrestle lumps of concrete and steel to find whatever remains of the people who were at home here when the bombs hit, their tools no more advanced than what you might find in a garden shed.

More than 4,000 bodies of ISIS fighters and civilians have been discovered in the city, they tell us. In June 2017, the campaign to drive ISIS out of Raqqa was launched. U.S.-led coalition airstrikes hammered the city, and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters on the ground fought house-to-house in bloody battles.

By the time it was over, four months later, the city was destroyed. It's only by walking through neighborhoods like this that you can truly grasp the cost of the war against ISIS, and particularly in Raqqa city. This neighborhood was a residential one, these apartment buildings, in the distance, upper-middle class homes.

The reality is that we will likely never know how many civilians died in this war, how many bodies around here will never be pulled from the rubble.

Making life bearable for the survivors is Leila Mustafa's mission. She is co-chair of the Raqqa Civil Council. The people waiting in her office are in desperate need of just about every public service, from power, to running water, and housing.

As a woman, under ISIS, she would never have been allowed this kind of public leadership role. Yet, ISIS remains, hiding amid the rubble, threatening anyone who works with the government.