As caliphate collapses, new ISIS threats emerge in Syria

Amna Nawaz:

After nearly five years of fighting, a U.S.-led coalition has almost completely destroyed what's known as the territorial caliphate, the Islamic pseudo-state created in Iraq and Syria by ISIS.

The final battle is now nearing its end in the town of Baghouz, in Eastern Syria on Iraq's border, but that doesn't mean the end of ISIS.

Special correspondent Jane Ferguson is on assignment in Syria for the "NewsHour." She joins me from the city of Qamishli in Syria's northeast.

So, Jane, the group is basically surrounded now. What does the actual battle look like on the ground?