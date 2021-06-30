After years of pressure, NCAA moves to allow college athletes to make money

John Yang:

Judy, beginning tomorrow, college athletes across the country will be able to make financial deals that capitalize on their celebrity, what's called name, image and likeness.

Even before today's NCAA vote, Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon introduced an apparel line, and Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz unveiled a trademarked logo.

It's a big departure for the NCAA's long-held stance that student athletes should only get scholarships and stipends.

Kevin Blackistone is an ESPN panelist, journalism professor at the University of Maryland, and a sports commentator for The Washington Post.

Kevin, thanks for being with us.

Name, image, likeness, what exactly does that mean? What are athletes going to be able to do starting tomorrow?