June 30, 2021

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesdayon the NewsHour, at least 100 deaths in western Canada are believed to have been caused by a record-breaking heat wave, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan warns the country could descend into civil war, Bill Cosby is released from prison after his sexual assault conviction is overturned, and school districts intensify summer programs to make up for the learning loss during the pandemic.

