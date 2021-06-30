Wednesdayon the NewsHour, at least 100 deaths in western Canada are believed to have been caused by a record-breaking heat wave, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan warns the country could descend into civil war, Bill Cosby is released from prison after his sexual assault conviction is overturned, and school districts intensify summer programs to make up for the learning loss during the pandemic.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Crippling heat wave in Canada blamed for at least 100 deaths6 min
-
News Wrap: Death toll rises to 16 in Surfside condo collapse6 min
-
Donald Rumsfeld, architect of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, dies at 882 min
-
Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan warns the country could descend into civil war5 min
-
Why New York City’s mayoral race has taken a chaotic turn5 min
-
Bill Cosby released from prison after sexual assault conviction is overturned5 min
-
After years of pressure, NCAA moves to allow college athletes to make money5 min
-
School districts intensify summer programs to combat learning lost during the pandemic8 min
-
Deaths from drug overdoses surge in some Black communities amid COVID-196 min
-
Rainbow capitalism raises questions about corporate commitments and Pride Month’s purpose5 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.