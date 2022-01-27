Air strike threats don’t deter these Syrian children from going to school

Judy Woodruff:

Syria is in the throes of several different major conflicts.

In the northeast, Syrian Kurdish forces are fighting ISIS militants who forced a prison break a week ago. And in northwest, Idlib province, President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian allies are continuing to pummel civilian areas with airstrikes.

But, as video journalist Abddulrazaq Alshani found, Syrian children are determined to pursue their education.

And Ali Rogin has their story