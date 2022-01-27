Thursday on the NewsHour, Justice Breyer's retirement makes way for President Biden to fulfill his campaign promise and nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. We examine the potential causes and solutions as many U.S. Cities grapple with a steady increase in crime. We return to tornado-ravaged Western Kentucky to examine the lingering aftermath and the difficult path toward healing.
Segments From This Episode
Here’s who may replace Justice Breyer, and what Democrats can do if Republicans oppose8 min
News Wrap: U.S. economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, fastest since 19844 min
Examining Justice Breyer’s legacy and how his retirement may change the court9 min
What’s behind rising violent crimes in the U.S., and how they can be reduced8 min
Many in Kentucky expect long struggle to rebuild, heal after damage from tornadoes8 min
A Moderna official on COVID vaccines for kids, omicron-specific shot, waiving patents7 min
Air strike threats don’t deter these Syrian children from going to school5 min
Jamaica’s bobsled team qualifies for Winter Olympics for the first time in 24 years2 min