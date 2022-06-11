Airlines grapple with a pilot shortage, causing problems for travelers

Leave your feedback
With summer travel forecast to be high even by pre-pandemic standards, passengers are having to deal with thousands of flight cancellations. Major carriers have the planes but don't always have the pilots to fly them. Miles O'Brien joins John Yang to discuss what's causing the shortages.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: