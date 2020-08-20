Al Gore on virtual convention, Trump’s ‘trickery’ and Biden’s climate platform

Former Vice President Al Gore:
In the main, yes. There are always a few things that I would like to see go farther.
But, look, this is the strongest and best climate platform that the Democratic Party or any party in the United States has ever had. Joe's position in the primaries was good, but some of his opponents had positions that were leaning a little bit farther forward.
And he has, since he got the nomination, reached out and picked up many of the great ideas that his opponents in the race for the nomination had offered. And the net result is really bold, net zero electricity production by 2035. I could go through the list, net zero total by 2050.
He personally reaffirmed eliminating — his intention to eliminate all subsidies for buying fossil fuels — for fossil fuels in our country, all the charging stations. He — retrofitting buildings. And it's a great platform.
And he has come to be a very passionate advocate on climate. And after he got the nomination, in effect — he got the nomination just now, but when the winner was determined, I have had several long conversations with him since then. And, boy, he gets it. And he is really determined to do what our country needs to do on climate.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.