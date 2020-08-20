Al Gore on virtual convention, Trump’s ‘trickery’ and Biden’s climate platform

Judy Woodruff:

But right now: Few people know what it is like to deliver an acceptance speech for a major party's nomination for president.

Al Gore is among them. And he also knows what it's like to be nominated for vice president as well. In a year where we might not know the results on Election Day, he offers a unique perspective.

Al Gore, thank you very much for joining us. As I say, more than anybody else we can think of, you know what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are feeling tonight.

What — give us a sense of what that is.