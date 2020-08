Judy Woodruff:

We know that this week is also about uniting divisions in the Democratic Party.

Earlier this evening, I spoke with Joe Biden's main rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senator Sanders, thank you so much for joining us.

I'm remembering 2016. You were running for president. You did support Hillary Clinton. You worked for her after she claimed the nomination.

But you seem this week, at least to me, to be more enthusiastic, more committed in this election with Joe Biden as the nominee. Why is that?