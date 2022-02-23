Alarming new climate report predicts ‘catastrophic’ global wildfires in the coming years

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

This is the first time the U.N. has looked specifically at wildfires. And, as you say, they argue that, because largely of climate change, catastrophic wildfires will be happening globally, and they will be ramping up in the next few decades.

And it's not just places that have become somewhat accustomed to them, like Australia and the United States. It's places not accustomed to them, like Siberia and the Arctic and Tibet. The U.N. says climate change is the main driver here. This report said the heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes.

We certainly see this here in the U.S. There's this megadrought happening out West that is the worst megadrought since the medieval times. But there's another issue that is driving this that the U.N. says, and that is the way we use land. Agricultural practices, forestry practices have also exacerbated this, so that, when a fire does start, it's worse.

And this is also, as we know, a huge health issue. Ask anyone that has lived anywhere near a wildfire in the last few years. The sky turns orange. You can't go outside. You can't breathe. We know that smoke is dangerous for human health. And that smoke travels hundreds and thousands of miles. So it is a growing, growing issue.