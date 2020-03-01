Yosemite ‘firefall’ slows to a trickle amid drought

Patrick Gonzalez:

Our analysis of climate data shows that human caused climate change has heated the park 1.1 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Fahrenheit. That might not sound like a lot, but 1.1 degrees Celsius is the equivalent of pushing a mountain down a hundred and eighty meters or six hundred feet — more than the height of the Washington Monument — from cooler areas at high elevation to warmer areas below. In Yosemite and across the western U.S., human-caused climate change has doubled. The area of wildfire burned has doubled tree death, and has shifted trees upslope into meadows.