Alarming spate of racehorse deaths draws scrutiny of industry safety practices

John Yang
According to a group that opposes horse racing as inhumane, 901 thoroughbreds died in 2022 — more than two a day. Seven horses died over 10 days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May this year. And Saturday, a horse was injured during a preliminary race at the Preakness Stakes and euthanized. Beth Harris, who covers the horse racing industry for the Associated Press, joins John Yang to discuss.

