Alarming spate of racehorse deaths draws scrutiny of industry safety practices

John Yang
Winston Wilde
Kaisha Young
According to a group that opposes horse racing as inhumane, 901 thoroughbreds died in 2022 — more than two a day. Seven horses died over 10 days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May this year. And Saturday, a horse was injured during a preliminary race at the Preakness Stakes and euthanized. Beth Harris, who covers the horse racing industry for the Associated Press, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
