Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as jockeys and horses prepare for the 148th Preakness, a look at the state of horse racing and why so many horses die on America’s race tracks. Then, what you need to know about the growing use of artificial intelligence in medicine. Plus, how three Native communities in Louisiana are fighting to save their tribal lands from rising sea levels.
