Alec Baldwin faces manslaughter charges for deadly shooting on movie set

Elizabeth Wagmeister:

This absolutely needs to be addressed.

And in the wake of the tragedy on the set of "Rust," there has been a large outcry for more protocol and more safety to ensure that this never, ever happens again. But I have to tell you, the outcry has not matched the — what's actually being enacted on these sets.

There are not new laws that we have seen go into place. There's nothing that says there cannot be a real gun and real ammo on a set. So there's a big call for action, but we haven't seen much yet. But I do expect that we will see a lot more safety protocols being put in place on any set that is using firearms.

And the question really remains, why do we need to have real firearms in movies? We're in a world in which James Cameron can make actors into blue creatures. You clearly can do anything through CGI. And, yes, of course, it's more expensive in postproduction to use CGI, but it can be done. And safety needs to be paramount.