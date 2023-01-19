Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. hits its borrowing limit, forcing the Treasury to take measures to avoid default while Congress wrangles over raising the debt ceiling. A new program allows American citizens to sponsor people fleeing violence and oppression. Plus, scientists lay out the environmental and health effects associated with gas stoves as they become the subject of national debate.
