Amazon doesn’t report its warehouse injury rates — but we have an inside look

Judy Woodruff:

Black Friday, two days away, kicks off the peak of shopping season, and especially for Amazon.

This year, the company is offering to deliver some packages to its Prime members in one day. In fact, the retail giant announced that it will hire 200,000 people for the holiday shopping season, double the number of workers it hired a year ago.

But many Amazon staffers say the demand for greater speed is the leading factor harming warehouse workers. Like many other companies, Amazon doesn't make its workplace injury rates public.

But Search Will Evans of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting was able to compile injury records from Amazon work sites across the country for the first time, and has some sobering findings.