Amb. Khalilzad on peace negotiations and reducing violence in Afghanistan

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, as the government and Taliban are negotiating in Doha, the violence between them in Afghanistan is getting worse.

In just the last few days, government forces have killed dozens of Taliban militants in the east, while the Taliban killed dozens of police officers in the South.

And, last weekend, Afghan forces conducted airstrikes in a province in the north that is partially Taliban-controlled, killing Taliban militants, but also causing reports of civilian deaths.

It was seven months ago that special envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad signed an agreement with the Taliban. After a bit of a delay, that led to the negotiations in Doha today designed to end all this violence.

And Ambassador Khalilzad joins me now.

It's good to have you back on the "NewsHour."

You have said that you expect violence in Afghanistan to decrease. But, just to be clear, the February 29 agreement that you signed was not commitment the Taliban to stop attacking the Afghan government.

So, what leverage do you really have to reduce the violence?