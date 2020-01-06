Ambassador: Iran vows revenge, but has nothing against Americans

Judy Woodruff:

For the Iranian view of this crisis, I'm joined now by Iran's ambassador to the United Nations. He is Majid Takht-Ravanchi from New York City.

Mr. Ambassador, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As you know, the Trump administration, the United States government is saying it was justified in targeting General Soleimani because, not only had he killed many Americans; he was responsible for the grievous wounding of many more, the killing of many Syrians.

They say that this was something the Americans were completely justified in doing.