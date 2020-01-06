Iranians unite to mourn military giant Qassem Soleimani

Nick Schifrin:

As that violence escalated, U.S. officials tell "PBS NewsHour" that, last Monday, President Trump hosted a National Security Council meeting in Florida, and his top military and diplomatic advisers cited intelligence of what they called an imminent threat and pushed a more aggressive option.

By Thursday, the Pentagon had a plan. On Friday, a U.S. drone killed Soleimani outside the Baghdad Airport.

Over the weekend, President Trump delivered a specific threat, tweeting: "Let this serve as a warning that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites, some at a very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture, and those targets and Iran itself will be hit very fast and very hard."

International lawyers say targeting cultural sites would be illegal under international law, but President Trump repeated the threat on Sunday — quote — "They're allowed to kill our people. They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way."

The president also threatened Iraq — quote — "If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they have never seen before. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

The president was responding to a nonbinding Iraqi Parliament resolution passed Sunday calling on the Iraqi government to evict U.S. troops.