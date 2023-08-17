Ambassador Rahm Emanuel outlines goals of Biden’s summit with Japan and South Korea

William Brangham:

Tomorrow, President Biden will host a summit at Camp David with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, two nations with a long, complicated history. But they, along with the United States, share common goals, curbing China's influence in the region and addressing threats from North Korea.

Tomorrow's summit will deal with military cooperation, the sharing of intelligence and technology development.

Joining us for more on the goals of this summit is Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Ambassador, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

This is the first Camp David summit of the Biden administration. Can you give us a sense of what goals the administration would like to see coming out of tomorrow?

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan: Sure.

First of all, it's the first Camp David kind of summit. It's called the Camp David Principles, not only the first time these have foreign leaders up there, but it's also the first time actually just for the three leaders, not on some of the side of the G7 meeting or the side of a NATO meeting, but to meet as three leaders for the purpose.

So, this is inaugural. One of the outgrowths of this is going to be there's going to be an annual meeting. So it's not going to be driven by events. It's not going to be driven when the schedule works. But it's going to be driven for the purpose of the three countries coming together, meeting and making that a new norm, so to say.

Second is, you talked earlier in the introduction about security. There will be pieces on, obviously, intelligence-sharing, on integrating on certain systems and more coordination and making them seamless. There will be annual planning for military exercises, trilateral, and then the execution of those across multiple dimensions and skill sets.

All that is one level of deterrence. There will also be greater coordination on cybersecurity, economic coordination, supply chain, energy, health care. So there's a big, robust piece of this that will be on the political front, the security front and the economic front.