American cities, states can’t find enough workers despite an influx of federal funding

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Catherine Rampell
Catherine Rampell
Diane Lincoln Estes
Diane Lincoln Estes
Leave your feedback
The number of Americans filing for unemployment fell to 250,000 last week, dipping for the first time in three weeks. But as students across the country return to school, many districts are facing staff shortages. State and local governments are severely understaffed, affecting not only education but almost every service they provide, from trash pickup to policing. Catherine Rampell has the story.
Watch the Full Episode
Diane Lincoln Estes is a producer at PBS NewsHour, where she works on economics stories for Making Sen$e.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: