American cities, states can’t find enough workers despite an influx of federal funding

By —

Catherine Rampell

Diane Lincoln Estes
By —

Diane Lincoln Estes

Audio

The number of Americans filing for unemployment fell to 250,000 last week, dipping for the first time in three weeks. But as students across the country return to school, many districts are facing staff shortages. State and local governments are severely understaffed, affecting not only education but almost every service they provide, from trash pickup to policing. Catherine Rampell has the story.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Catherine Rampell

Diane Lincoln Estes
By —

Diane Lincoln Estes

Diane Lincoln Estes is a producer at PBS NewsHour, where she works on economics stories for Making Sen$e.

@DianeLincEstes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: