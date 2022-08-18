Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the Trump Organization's CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud as other legal cases surround the former president. Then, grain shipments slowly increase out of Ukraine, potentially alleviating high global food prices. Plus, despite an influx of federal funding, American cities and states can't find enough workers, leaving many essential jobs unfilled.
