American company accused of violating sanctions, doing business with Russian arms industry

Simon Ostrovsky
Russia's economy depends on revenues from oil exports and American sanctions have been tuned up to choke its war effort against Ukraine. But there’s one area important to the Kremlin’s military output that has so far avoided scrutiny. It involves Haas Automation, a high tech American manufacturer that may be flouting export controls. Simon Ostrovsky reports with support from the Pulitzer Center.
