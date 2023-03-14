Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, a Russian jet forced down a U.S. drone as it conducted surveillance over the Black Sea. President Biden signs an executive order to increase background checks on gun purchases and crackdown on firearm dealers who violate existing laws. Plus, an American manufacturer is accused of violating sanctions by doing business with the Russian arms industry.
Support Provided By:
Learn more