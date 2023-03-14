March 14, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a Russian jet forced down a U.S. drone as it conducted surveillance over the Black Sea. President Biden signs an executive order to increase background checks on gun purchases and crackdown on firearm dealers who violate existing laws. Plus, an American manufacturer is accused of violating sanctions by doing business with the Russian arms industry.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch