American held in Iranian prison where deadly fire erupted over weekend

Neda Sharghi:

He — I was actually in D.C. at an event for hostages who had come home. So I thought he was calling at that time to see how the event went.

But when he called, it was quite loud in the background. And Emad just said: "Hi. I want you to know that I'm OK."

And I said: "What's going on? What's all the noises in the background?"

And he said: "It's just very chaotic here."

And that's all he said his voice was incredibly heavy. And he said: "We're just staying in our room."

And I said: "OK."

And he said: "Tell everyone I love them. And I hope to talk to you soon."

But it really wasn't what Emad said. It was more what I could hear in the background. It sounded like he was in the middle of a riot. I could hear people shouting, and I could hear what I now know are gunshots, because I only found out later that there had been riots in that part of the prison where he is.