Monday on the NewsHour, Russia attacks Kyiv with explosive-packed drones, prompting European leaders to boost support for Ukraine in the form of weapons and training. Chinese President Xi Jinping outlines his vision as he seeks to solidify his grip on authority and his nation's role in the world. Plus, volunteer emergency response teams are stretched thin with more Americans hitting the outdoors.
