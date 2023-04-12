Americans get relief from rising food and gas prices, but core inflation remains high

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Courtney Norris
Inflation cooled last month to its lowest level in nearly two years. The price of groceries dropped three-tenths of a percent in March, marking the first decline in that index since September 2020. But core inflation, which does not include food and gas prices, remains high. Geoff Bennett discussed the new report with Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
