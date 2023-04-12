Americans get relief from rising food and gas prices, but core inflation remains high

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Audio

Inflation cooled last month to its lowest level in nearly two years. The price of groceries dropped three-tenths of a percent in March, marking the first decline in that index since September 2020. But core inflation, which does not include food and gas prices, remains high. Geoff Bennett discussed the new report with Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch