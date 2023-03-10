Another strong jobs report raises more questions about inflation and interest rate hikes

Geoff Bennett:

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

The U.S. economy again created more jobs than expected last month, 311,000. The unemployment rate also ticked up to 3.6 percent, but that came as the labor force participation rate improved and more than 400,000 workers jumped back into the work force.

President Biden made note of that after the report came out this morning.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: The part that pleased me the most about the report, the jobs report, is, people who've been staying out of the job market are moving back in, beginning to move back in. Jobs are available. People are working again. They're becoming more optimistic about their future.