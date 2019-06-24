Amid elevated tensions, Trump announces new sanctions on Iran

Nick Schifrin:

President Trump has fired a new salvo of sanctions at Iran, this time targeting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader.

At the same time, the administration is pursuing a diplomatic offensive after Mr. Trump called off planned airstrikes last week.

Today, America's top diplomat met with the two most powerful men in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and the national security adviser continued his trip to Israel, enhancing what the U.S. is calling an anti-Iran alliance.

And the U.S. increased its pressure on Iran, with President Trump previewing its first-ever sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.