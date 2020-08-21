After Beirut blast, Lebanese must turn to each other to avoid crisis

Jose Andres:

At the end, the solution is not about food. It's about having an economic system that works for the people. It's as simple as that.

I'm not an economist. I left the school when I was 14. But this, I can tell you. Let's buy more food and let's give food for free? No, that's not a solution. Let's make sure that we create systems where people, even in emergencies like these, can, on their own, sustain themselves, without going broke, in the simple act of living.

Right now, if there's poor or hungry people, it's because we have people that go broke, because we are not helping them not go broke. If we are able to fix that, hunger and poverty, it's over forever. But we create systems that are the contrary.