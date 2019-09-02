Amid peace talks, Taliban claims deadly explosion in Kabul

Judy Woodruff:

In Afghanistan, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a massive explosion that rocked the capital city, Kabul, today, killing at least five civilians. More than 50 others were wounded. It targeted the heavily secured Green Village compound that's home to several aid agencies and international organizations.

The attack happened hours after U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afghan government about a draft peace deal with the Taliban.

Special correspondent Jane Ferguson is in Kabul, and joins us now.

Jane, good evening.