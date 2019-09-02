What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Amid peace talks, Taliban claims deadly explosion in Kabul

Jane Ferguson
By —

Jane Ferguson

In Afghanistan, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a massive explosion that rocked Kabul, killing at least five and wounding 50. It targeted the heavily secured area that’s home to several aid agencies and international organizations, and came as the U.S. envoy briefed the Afghan government on a draft peace deal. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson joins Judy Woodruff with the latest.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    In Afghanistan, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a massive explosion that rocked the capital city, Kabul, today, killing at least five civilians. More than 50 others were wounded. It targeted the heavily secured Green Village compound that's home to several aid agencies and international organizations.

    The attack happened hours after U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afghan government about a draft peace deal with the Taliban.

    Special correspondent Jane Ferguson is in Kabul, and joins us now.

    Jane, good evening.

  • Jane Ferguson:

    Hi, Judy.

    This is just the latest of a series of escalating attacks by the Taliban in recent days, designed to keep up pressure on both the United States and the Afghan government here in Kabul. The timing is very significant.

    The U.S. special envoy to those peace talks between the United States government and the Taliban that have been taking place in Qatar, Zalmay Khalilzad, just arrived this weekend back into Kabul, where he is presenting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with the initial details of a proposed agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

    It's believed they're close to agreeing on a U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan, but have yet to finalize that agreement. In the meantime, the Taliban have marched on two major cities in the north of Afghanistan just over the weekend as well.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    That's special correspondent Jane Ferguson reporting from Kabul tonight.

    Thank you, Jane.

