U.S.-Taliban deal may include Afghanistan troop withdrawal

Kathy Gannon:

I think quite close certainly. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy that's negotiating has said that you know they've really made progress and the Taliban have said that they pretty much dotted all the I's and cross the T's and and they're part of a larger agreement. And the negotiations with the Taliban are focused mostly on withdrawal timetable, both of U.S. and NATO troops as well as guarantees from the Taliban that they will work against terrorism, will ensure that Afghanistan is no longer, can no longer, can never be another staging arena for terrorist attacks worldwide, and particularly of course in the United States. I think that's very close. So it's in phases but it's certainly moving toward a final agreement. And certainly the U.S. Has been very clear, both Secretary Pompeo and Khalilzad, they want an agreement by September 1st. Presidential elections are scheduled for the 28th. Several candidates aren't even campaigning because they don't see elections actually occurring because if you have a peace deal, most certainly the Taliban will not sign on to anything that accepts an election so soon after. There's a lot of things that will be part of negotiations. What happens with the militias, that are heavily armed inside Kabul and elsewhere associated with government officials? What happens with the Taliban fighters?