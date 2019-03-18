Amid shock and grief, New Zealand vows to tighten gun rules

Judy Woodruff:

We return to our top story, the aftermath of Friday's terror attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

As that nation reels from the massacre and the true scope of the horror comes into focus, public anger is being directed not only at the gunman and his racist ideology, but at social media companies whose platforms are used to traffic such hate.

John Ray of Independent Television News is in Christchurch and begins our coverage.