Amid third wave, European Union running behind as vaccine rollout faces challenges

Audio

Much of continental Europe is suffering through a third and brutal wave of COVID-19. Making matters worse, the drive to vaccinate throughout the European Union is faltering badly. Coupled with recent concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EU is running behind. Nick Schifrin has the story.

