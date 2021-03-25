Thursday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden held his first presidential news conference at The White House. He faced a series of questions on immigration, which our team continues to report on from the southern border. Then, how volunteers are helping bridge the vaccine access gap for many. We also look at the struggle minority-owned businesses face in accessing relief funds.
Segments From This Episode
What we learned from Biden’s first presidential news conference9 min
Exploring how and why so many migrants are crossing the southern border6 min
News Wrap: Boulder shooting suspect’s case could take a year to try5 min
Amid third wave, European Union running behind as vaccine rollout faces challenges5 min
‘First affected’ and ‘hit the hardest:’ Minority-owned businesses struggle for PPP funds8 min
Shot chasers: How volunteers are helping bridge America’s vaccine gap8 min
Tech heads testify on misinformation in the aftermath of Jan. 6 riots7 min
Honoring the lives cut short by Colorado mass shooting4 min
